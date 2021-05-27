CDC, RIDOH investigating possible link between COVID-19 vaccines and rare heart condition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health says it is investigating at least one case of myocarditis, a condition that causes the heart muscle to become inflamed, and a possible connection to COVID-19 vaccines.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) workgroup brought up several presentations on myocarditis following mRNA vaccines in its last meeting on Monday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group concluded there are relatively few reports of myocarditis to date, and that these cases seem to occur:

Predominantly in adolescents and young adults

More often in males than females

More often following dose 2 than dose 1

Typically within 4 days after vaccination

Dr. Philip Chan, with the R.I. Department of Health, says the patient with myocarditis is doing well and was discharged from the hospital after one day. Chan says there are “a couple of other cases” that are under investigation.

“I really want to emphasize that it’s very rare and uncommon,” Chan said.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the incidence of myocarditis is approximately 1.5 million cases worldwide per year. The overall incidence is unknown and probably underdiagnosed, according to the NCBI.

Symptoms of myocarditis generally include chest pain, trouble breathing, or irregular heartbeat, and according to Chan, while serious complications can occur, “most people do well” with supportive care.

Chan says the vast majority of people with myocarditis get better with supportive care.

“Some people don’t even end up in the hospital, but a lot of people do just to be monitored because of course anything concerning the heart is serious,” he said.

According to Chan, one of the most common causes of myocarditis is a viral infection, which could include the common cold, influenza, or COVID-19.

“Myocarditis is certainly uncommon, but it definitely happens. We’re actually in the time of the year that we tend to actually see more cases of myocarditis in the hospital because we’re seeing other viral infections that cause this,” Chan said.

“I was talking to one of my pediatric cardiologists, who said that it’s myocarditis season in general,” he added.

As of Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health reported 540,757 people are fully vaccinated, with 641,352 partially vaccinated. Chan says about 30,000 people younger than 18 years of age have been vaccinated so far.

“If this is a true finding, again it’s very rare to happen,” he said.