CDC releases new guidelines for critical workers exposed to COVID-19

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is loosening its restrictions for essential workers who have been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

The CDC is asking employers to asses workers and send them home if they are sick.

“Take their temperature before they go to work, wear a face mask all the time, social distancing,” Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the CDC said. “We want them not to share objects that would be touching their face, and we would like them not to congregate in break rooms, lunchrooms, and crowded places.”

This changes the previous guidance of self-isolating for 14-days. The CDC says the idea is to get critical workers back on the job so others can follow suit.

“It would be nice to be able to open with a big bang and open up our country,” President Donald Trump said.

Trump has pushed the idea of opening up the nation’s economy, but health experts warn it should be a slow and strategic progress.

Back in Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo has asked Rhode Islanders to track who they come in contact with each day. The list will be used by the Department of Health if you test positive for COVID-19.

“If I am going to open up this economy, and I am going to as fast as we can, it has to be more automated and more scalable,” Raimondo said.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Raimondo announced a partnership with salesforce.com, an online service that streamlines communication between the patient and the state.

The website allows patients to enter their contact list, symptoms and make appointments instead of having to call different departments.

“I cannot get you back to work unless you keep a contact notebook,” Raimondo said.