CDC expected to announce new guidance on outdoor mask wearing Tuesday

(WPRI) — As the weather warms and more Americans are on the path to becoming fully vaccinated, mask wearing is set to change in the United States this week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to unveil new guidance on outdoor mask-wearing for unvaccinated individuals Tuesday, ahead of a planned speech by President Joe Biden on the state of the pandemic response.

Officials also said a focus in the coming weeks will be on easing guidance for vaccinated people, both in recognition of their lower risk and to provide an incentive to get shots.

“The risk of infection outside is really minimum. If you’re vaccinated and you’re outside, it’s even less,” White House COVID-19 Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday.

“So, what we’re going to be doing through the CDC is, very soon, clarifying the situation vis-a-vis masks in vaccinated versus unvaccinated people,” he added.

By May 7 in Rhode Island, masks will go from being required to being recommended when outdoors, as long as there is three feet of space between individuals.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he’d have more to say on new COVID-19 policies sometime this week.