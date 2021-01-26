CDC awards $70M to RIDOH to expand testing, vaccine distribution

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Rhode Island U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says the federal government needs to “significantly” increase the level of vaccine going out to states weekly.

Currently, the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) reports it is receiving about 14,000 doses of vaccine per week.

Reed hopes a new infusion of federal funding will help states bolster testing and boost vaccine distribution.

As a member of the Appropriations Committee, Reed helped to secure funding as part of what’s being dubbed as the “coronabus” bill. It combined a $1.4 trillion omnibus appropriations bill to fund the federal government through September, in addition to a $900 billion dollar measure for emergency COVID-19 relief and rescue.

The spending package was passed and signed into law in December 2020.

Rhode Island was allocated a total of $70.4 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to Reed, $60.9 million is allocated to support the state’s COVID-19 testing capacities, contact tracing, and containment and mitigation efforts. An additional $9.5 million will go towards enhancing the state’s distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reed says he believes the Trump Administration did not spend enough time on vaccine distribution and adds there is still a chance to enhance COVID-19 response capabilities.

“This is a life-saving investment,” Reed said in a statement. “These funds will boost the state’s effort to ensure there is an efficient vaccine distribution in place as more doses become available.”

Reed also said increased COVID-19 testing, social-distancing protocols, and mask-wearing can help control outbreaks, make it safer to get people back to work and return students to in-person learning.

Additionally, Reed says he hopes President Joe Biden will utilize the Defense Production Act to fight the pandemic, saying it would give the president the authority to require the production of critical materials, like vaccines, and give greater flexibility in their distribution.

According to RIDOH, the state has administered over 73,000 doses so far, with 14,735 people fully vaccinated.

The state has administered more than 2.4 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the outbreak and a total of 111,754 people have tested positive.