CDC announces 6 new COVID-19 symptoms

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its list of possible signs of the coronavirus with six new symptoms to look out for.

Originally, the CDC only noted three symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The CDC has added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Individuals have had a wide variety of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illness. These symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

The full list of possible symptoms is as follows:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

When should you get medical attention? The CDC has a list of emergency warning signs for COVID-19. Individuals should seek medical attention immediately if they have:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this list is not all inclusive and you should still consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Individuals should call 911 if they have a medical emergency. The CDC says to notify the operator that you have or think you might have COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.