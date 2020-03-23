Closings & Delays
CCRI cancels commencement, extends remote learning for rest of semester

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) has canceled its spring commencement ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CCRI President Meghan Hughes sent out a notice on Monday saying the event originally planned for May at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center will not be held and the college will find another way to celebrate the Class of 2020 at a later date.

“In the interest of the health and well-being of our community, we have made the difficult, but necessary, decision to continue with remote learning for the remainder of the semester,” Hughes wrote. “This decision was not made lightly, and was grounded in our priority to protect the health and well-being of our students and employees.”

In addition, Hughes announced that CCRI classes will be delivered remotely for the rest of the spring semester, which is due to end on May 8.

