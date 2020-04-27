CCAP Family Health Services to provide drive-through testing site in Cranston

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — CCAP Family Health Services announced Monday they are going to open a drive-through testing site in their Cranston parking lot.

Starting May 4, the site will be open to the general public by appointment only at 1090 Cranston Street.

“We know that there is a great demand for COVID-19 testing and we have been testing our patients as needed at our health center; however, we realize that people who are not our patients need access to testing, so we are opening our Family Health Center, Cranston Street parking lot to serve as a drive-thru location for the community,” CCAP President and CEO Joanne McGunagle said.

CCAP testing is limited and only for individuals with symptoms of the virus. The results will not be immediate.

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

Anyone who feels they or a family member may have the coronavirus can call CCAP Family Services at (401) 943-1981. All are welcome to call, regardless of insurance.

“CCAP serves the individuals in our communities who have great need,” McGunagle said. “We focused on our Cranston Street location because it is in a Health Equity Zone and we want to ensure the individuals with a need have access to care.”

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung issued his thanks to CCAP and its staff for their willingness to partner with the city and the National Guard to expand the level of testing.

“This increased accessibility will provide a critical healthcare service to those communities most in need,” Fung said.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines