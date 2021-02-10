Caregivers of Massachusetts seniors eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine themselves; Baker briefing at 11:30 am

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts residents who accompany someone 75 or older to get their COVID-19 shot at a mass vaccination site will now be able to schedule and receive their own shot that same day, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.

Beginning Thursday, caregivers will be able to schedule their own appointment online for the same day and location as the person they are accompanying, Baker said.

Only one caregiver is permitted to join the elderly resident.

WATCH LIVE HERE: Gov. Baker and other state officials are touring the mass vaccination site in Danvers and are expected to give an update on vaccine distribution around 11:30 a.m.

Mass vaccination sites will make an effort to vaccinate both the caregiver and the 75 and older resident together, to minimize wait time, even if the appointment times are not the same.

Eligible individuals can go to mass.gov/covidvaccine and schedule two appointments at either the same time or adjacent. If people are unable or have difficulty using the internet they may call 211 for assistance.

The caregiver is eligible to receive their first dose, even if the 75 and older resident is receiving their second.

The governor also announced two new mass vaccination sites in Dartmouth and Natick.

On Wednesday Feb. 24, a mass vaccination site is set to open at Circuit City in Dartmouth with Curative as the provider, Baker said.

The site will begin administering 500 doses per day, expecting to increase over the course of several weeks to 2,000 daily, according to the governor.

All eligible residents can book appointments beginning Feb. 18 at mass.gov/covidvaccine.

The Natick site will open at the Natick Mall on Monday, Feb. 22, beginning with 500 doses per day and ramping up to 3,000 daily.

Baker said the state is also planning to add 30 new retail pharmacy sites.