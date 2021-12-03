CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Care New England preparing for surge of COVID positive patients post holiday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic blue hospital sign_2295

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Staff at Care New England are preparing for a possible winter surge of COVID-19 patients, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Raina Smith, director of public relations and media relations at Care New England, says the hospital is “escalating its planning efforts at this time.”

Smith says in addition to preparing for a surge of COVID-positive patients post-holiday, the hospital is reassessing its surge staffing plans developed at the beginning of the pandemic.

The hospital group is also focusing on streamlined testing for patients and employees, Smith says, “to ensure we are able to get employees back to work as soon as safely possible.”

Care New England will also focus on making vaccination and booster clinics available, as well as “quickly sharing pertinent information across CNE systemwide.”

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says ‘we need to be ready’

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a plan to prevent a winter surge of COVID-19, which includes making more than 60 winter COVID emergency response team deployments available to states.

  • These teams include:
    • 20+ Department of Defense Medical Response Team deployments to support clinical staffing at strained hospitals.
    • 10 National Disaster Medical System team deployments to provide clinical support at strained hospitals.
    • 20+ monoclonal antibody strike team deployments to support the administration of these lifesaving treatments.
    • 15+ CDC expert deployments to conduct outbreak investigations and provide epidemiological or technical support whenever needed.

When asked if the state would take up the White House on its offer, R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told 12 News “not at this time.”

As of Thursday, 170 Rhode Islanders were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 21 are in the intensive care unit and 13 are on ventilators, according to health officials.

A total of 903 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, the most in a single day since Jan. 21. Data from the Health Department on Thursday also showed four more Rhode Islanders died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,939.

The Health Department reports there are 121,893 eligible Rhode Islanders with unknown vaccine status. State health data shows 881,720 total eligible residents are partially vaccinated, or 83.4%, while 781,249 residents, or 73.9% of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community