Care New England preparing for surge of COVID positive patients post holiday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Staff at Care New England are preparing for a possible winter surge of COVID-19 patients, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Raina Smith, director of public relations and media relations at Care New England, says the hospital is “escalating its planning efforts at this time.”

Smith says in addition to preparing for a surge of COVID-positive patients post-holiday, the hospital is reassessing its surge staffing plans developed at the beginning of the pandemic.

The hospital group is also focusing on streamlined testing for patients and employees, Smith says, “to ensure we are able to get employees back to work as soon as safely possible.”

Care New England will also focus on making vaccination and booster clinics available, as well as “quickly sharing pertinent information across CNE systemwide.”

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a plan to prevent a winter surge of COVID-19, which includes making more than 60 winter COVID emergency response team deployments available to states.

These teams include: 20+ Department of Defense Medical Response Team deployments to support clinical staffing at strained hospitals. 10 National Disaster Medical System team deployments to provide clinical support at strained hospitals. 20+ monoclonal antibody strike team deployments to support the administration of these lifesaving treatments. 15+ CDC expert deployments to conduct outbreak investigations and provide epidemiological or technical support whenever needed.



When asked if the state would take up the White House on its offer, R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told 12 News “not at this time.”

As of Thursday, 170 Rhode Islanders were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 21 are in the intensive care unit and 13 are on ventilators, according to health officials.

A total of 903 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, the most in a single day since Jan. 21. Data from the Health Department on Thursday also showed four more Rhode Islanders died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,939.

The Health Department reports there are 121,893 eligible Rhode Islanders with unknown vaccine status. State health data shows 881,720 total eligible residents are partially vaccinated, or 83.4%, while 781,249 residents, or 73.9% of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated.