Care New England implements ‘no visitor’ policy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Care New England executives announced on Wednesday that they are implementing a system-wide no visitor policy at their hospitals amidst coronavirus concerns.

The policy is for all CNE facilities, including Kent Hospital, Butler Hospital, and Women & Infants Hospital.

The announcement came almost a week after rival hospital group Lifespan put out a notice that it’s “strongly discouraging” any patient visitation due to local coronavirus cases.

“Patients come into our hospitals when they are made vulnerable by illness. They should never need to be concerned that their safety or health is put further at risk when they are with us,” said Robin Neale, director of clinical effectiveness and infection prevention, CNE.

State health officials announced on Tuesday that two more Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of known cases in the state to five.

Neale says due to sick patients being at an increased risk of serious complications from COVID-19, they feel it is best to prevent the possible transmission of the virus from visitors to hospital patients.

Effective immediately CNE said it will restrict visitation as follows:

Adult Inpatients will not be allowed visitors at Kent Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital and Butler Hospital.

Obstetric Inpatients will be allowed one designated support person during their stay, and a pre-designated doula while in labor, if applicable.

NICU patients will be allowed only two designated support persons during their stay.

Emergency Department patients will be allowed only one accompanying adult and that person’s duration of stay in patient areas will be limited.

Only people who are essential to patient mobility and/or comprehension will be allowed to accompany patients in hospitals. Exceptions may be made at the discretion of medical and/or nursing leadership.

“We understand this policy will represent a significant hardship for both patients and families,” Neale added. “We do not take this lightly.”

CNE says the temporary policy will be adjusted as new and updated information about the virus emerges.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will hold a news conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. to update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19.

