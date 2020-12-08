Care New England hoping to fill 250 positions at Kent Hospital, Cranston field hospital

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s field hospitals begin their second week with COVID-19 patients, one hospital group is hosting a large virtual hiring event Tuesday.

SkillsRI is hosting a virtual hiring event for 250 health care positions available through Care New England’s field hospital in Cranston or at Kent Hospital in Warwick.

Virtual interviews will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The positions that are looking to be filled are:

Registered Nurses (RN)

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN)

Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA)

Medical Assistants (MA)

Surge wages are being offered for some positions, according to Nina Pande, executive director for SkillsRI. In particular, there is a high demand for Certified Nursing Assistants at $23/hour and Medical Assistants at $20/hour.

Pande says recent or soon-to-be college graduates are encouraged to apply.

“They’re also looking for all levels in the healthcare system, including administrators and paraprofessionals and doctors,” Pande said. “We have been putting out a ‘call to action’ to anybody who wants to roll up their sleeves, join frontline workers, who are helping us all stay safe during this pandemic.”

When Rhode Island’s field hospitals started accepting patients last week, Gov. Gina Raimondo made a call for anyone with a healthcare background to help, though regular hospitals and nursing homes are also in need of workers.

Raimondo said in order to staff them, the R.I. Department of Health began issuing temporary licenses to retirees and others completing training programs.

Yet as the pandemic continues, there is some hope in the coming months.

Early Tuesday morning, a 90-year-old British woman received the first clinically authorized and tested COVID-19 vaccine, which began the first mass vaccination effort of the vaccine in the world.

The vaccine, made by Pfizer and BioNTech, was given regulatory approval in the United Kingdom less than a week ago.

The U.K. has 800,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine, but like in the United States, public health officials are asking people to be patient.

In the U.K., only those most at risk will get the shot in the early stages; Britons over the age of 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled. Nursing home workers are also on the list to get the vaccine first.

Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Vaccine Sub-committee says if all goes according to plan with Pfizer’s vaccine, which is expected to receive emergency use approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration soon, it expects nursing homes will have vaccine clinics as early as Christmas Day.

However, in its meeting Monday morning, the sub-committee repeatedly expressed concerns around healthcare staffing.

“Obviously, the vaccine is coming at a very important time, but a very difficult time, because everything is surging everywhere, so healthcare workers are in high demand. So, again, we have concerns about having enough vaccinators and also people being out of work,” said Alysia Mihalakos, Chief of the Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response at R.I. Department of Health.