Can’t find hand sanitizer? You’re not alone

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Hand sanitizer, face masks and cleaning products are becoming harder to find nationwide as many people stock up on supplies to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Simpson’s Pharmacy in Pawtucket is one of many local businesses seeing a rush of customers searching especially for the germ-killing gel, which health officials say is one of the best defenses against the potentially deadly virus.

Co-owner of Simpson’s Pharmacy Cheryl Stoukides said many of her customers are panicking and the pharmacy is struggling to keep up with the demand.

“All of my wholesalers are currently out of hand sanitizer, hand wipes and masks,” Stoukides said, adding that the pharmacy completely sold out on Monday.

Stoukides said the pharmacy usually doesn’t sell a lot of hand sanitizer, but because of the coronavirus outbreak, they’ve sold five cases in just two days.

“We have of course kept a stash behind the register for our people,” she said. “We were actually allocating yesterday. It’s crazy.”

The family-owned business said they’ve seen an increase in customers, especially after cases popped up in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“If anything it’s increased our foot traffic, because we have people who we have never seen people who drive by and say, ‘Oh a pharmacy, maybe they have it,'” she said.

Stoukides said a local nursing home recently asked to purchase face masks at Simpson’s but couldn’t because the pharmacy had sold out of them three weeks ago.

The U.S. Surgeon General recently urged people not to buy masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus so health care professionals can use them while caring for sick patients.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!



They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

Stoukides said it’s unclear when their supplier will have hand sanitizer and masks in stock again, but in the meantime, she is encouraging everyone to remain calm.

“There was a lot of panic around this, perhaps needlessly,” she said.

