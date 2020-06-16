CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • 12 Responds    • Community Focus    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Reopening Info
•  12 Responds
•  Community Focus
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Oct. 9, 2019 photo, traffic enters Canada from the United States at the Peace Arch Border Crossing, in Blaine, Wash. The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned at the border crossing over the weekend. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman, however, said no Iranian-Americans were detained or refused entry because of their country of origin. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

12 RESPONDS //
What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Tuesday

  • 11:30 a.m. – Newsfeed Now
  • 12 p.m.- President Trump expected to sign executive order on policing
  • 8 p.m. – Tracking the Tropics

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com