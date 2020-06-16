Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.
Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.
