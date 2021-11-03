Burrillville High School moves to distance learning due to outbreak of COVID cases

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — After several students and staff members at Burrillville High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school is moving to distance learning for the remainder of the week.

In a letter to parents, school officials said they have been alerted of positive cases since Friday and those individuals are currently in quarantine and/or isolation.

Additionally, school officials say a large number of students have been identified as close contacts and must quarantine and/or get tested.

School officials say they are moving to distance learning “in hopes of limiting further disruption to in-person learning.”

The school has been in contact with the R.I. Department of Health, and say this decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The plan is to have students return to in-person learning on Monday.

All after school events will take place as scheduled unless notified

Students are expected to log into their respective class Google Meets at the time that class normally would meet in school. Anyone with questions about a certain class is asked to email their teachers.

“Thank you for your continued support. By working together, we will get through these challenging times,” the letter said. “As you know, the well-being of our students, staff and families is, and will remain, our number one priority.”