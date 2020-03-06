Bryant University Women’s Summit postponed to June due to coronavirus concerns

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — In the wake of the rising coronavirus concerns, the sold-out 2020 Bryant University Women’s Summit has been postponed, according to Director Kati Machtley.

The original date was set for March 13 which approximately 1,100 people planned to attend.

The Summit is now scheduled for June 10 when Machtley hopes the coronavirus “will no longer present a threat.”

“We will continue to carefully monitor public health advisories as we near the June 10 date, and will keep you updated,” Machtley said. “We are very disappointed that it has become necessary to postpone the Summit, as many people have been working tirelessly to engage with all of you next week. However, we believe postponing the Summit is in everyone’s best interest.”

The mission of the Summit is to empower women professionally, personally, and financially.

