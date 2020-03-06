Bryant University Women’s Summit postponed to June due to coronavirus concerns

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — In the wake of the rising coronavirus concerns, the sold-out 2020 Bryant University Women’s Summit has been postponed, according to Director Kati Machtley.
The original date was set for March 13 which approximately 1,100 people planned to attend.
The Summit is now scheduled for June 10 when Machtley hopes the coronavirus “will no longer present a threat.”
“We will continue to carefully monitor public health advisories as we near the June 10 date, and will keep you updated,” Machtley said. “We are very disappointed that it has become necessary to postpone the Summit, as many people have been working tirelessly to engage with all of you next week. However, we believe postponing the Summit is in everyone’s best interest.”
The mission of the Summit is to empower women professionally, personally, and financially.
*Here’s where we stand right now (March 6):
- Rhode Island announced two presumptive positive cases of the virus. The man in their 40s and a teenage girl both recently returned from a school trip to Italy. There are about 200 people still self-quarantining after having direct contact with an infected person.
- Eleven Americans have died from the virus, ten of which were from Washington state, and one was from California, according to the CDC.
- The World Health Organization has reported more than 95,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 3,000 deaths in China and more than 260 deaths outside of China.
- The CDC has reported 99 cases in the United States and has tested hundreds of people for the virus. Twenty of the confirmed cases were spread from person-to-person.
- In Massachusetts, there has been one confirmed case of the virus and two presumptive positive cases. More than 700 people were told to be quarantined and more than 400 of them have already completed the process.
*This information will be routinely updated with the latest from health officials.
