Brown University launches initiative to research effects of long COVID

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Doctors and pandemic experts in Rhode Island are expanding on a recent initiative by the National Institutes of Health, which focuses on studying the clinical aspects of long COVID.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), long COVID can be a “wide range of new, returning or ongoing health problems people can experience four or more weeks after first being infected” with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For people with more severe COVID-19 infections, up to 80% may experience new or ongoing symptoms.

To meet the challenges brought on by the emerging syndrome, the Brown University School of Public Health is launching a long COVID initiative “that will bring together researchers, clinicians, and experts in policy as well as strategic communications, to rapidly study and communicate the significant impact of Long COVID on people, communities, workplaces, healthcare, and society as a whole.”

The initiative will be led by Brown School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha and Associate Dean for Strategy & Innovation Dr. Megan Ranney.

“The pandemic’s devastating death toll has meant that we have at times been slow to acknowledge the growing number of people living with continued complications from COVID-19,” Jha said.

“Every third COVID-19 patient still experiences at least one symptom weeks or months after becoming infected,” he added. “For some people, long COVID is so disruptive they can no longer work or manage family responsibilities. We urgently need a better understanding of how long COVID affects people and systems, so our programs and policies can meet this new reality.”

The school is partnering with the Warren Alpert Medical School and its affiliated hospitals, in addition to the R.I. Department of Health.

“I see long COVID patients frequently in the ER – although they don’t know to call it that,” Ranney said. “The lasting effects of this disease can be life altering.”

“Long COVID will have a profound impact on our society for years, if not for generations,” she continued. “By investing in closing knowledge gaps, adapting clinical approaches and workplace policies, and improving attention to equity, we can improve our collective ability to more effectively manage the long-term effects of the pandemic.”

Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the R.I. Department of Health, and Stefanie Friedhoff, professor of the practice of health services, policy and practice at Brown, are serving as expert advisors.

The initiative, according to Brown University, will incorporate and share emerging evidence on the clinical, epidemiologic, social and economic impacts of the condition.

The initiative also aims to develop “expert consensus on what is known, and where better evidence is most urgently needed” for the condition.

Experts hope to apply an “equity lens” to aspects of work, “given the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on communities of color.”

“The project will specifically call out where data and information on any minorities is missing, and collaborate to generate and synthesize such evidence on how Long COVID affects all populations,” the university said.

Additionally, experts plan to not only evaluate emerging policies, but also develop policy recommendations for health system leaders and employers, plus federal, and state and local health policy makers. A web and social media platform will also be developed to help spark conversations for those interested in learning about long COVID.

The initiative also aims to provide employers with tools to appropriately work with employees suffering from post-COVID conditions.

In July, the Biden Administration announced people with long COVID can qualify for disability under federal law.

Funding for the first year of the initiative has been provided by the Hassenfeld Foundation, according to the university.