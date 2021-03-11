CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Brown University Dean takes questions on COVID-19 vaccines, testing

Coronavirus

12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One year after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, doctors and scientists are still learning more every day.

Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, will answer reporter questions at 9 a.m. Thursday about vaccines, testing, strategies for schools and other COVID-19 questions.

12 News will be streaming the Q&A live right here on WPRI.com and in the 12 News app.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 98,000 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated.

Providence

