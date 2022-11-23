PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University has received over $2.2 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The grant acts as a reimbursement for the costs of providing COVID-19 tests to students, faculty and staff.

Brown is also getting paid back for diagnostic testing services, data recording and COVID-19 website operations during the pandemic.

The university distributed 145,260 rapid antigen test kits between December 2021 and June 2022.

“Providing resources for our institutions of higher education to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich.

The grant brings the total amount awarded by FEMA to the state of Rhode Island up to nearly $566 million for pandemic-related expenses.