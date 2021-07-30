CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Broadway to require vaccinations, masks for audience members

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations and masks will be required for all Broadway audience members when theaters reopen in the coming weeks.

The Broadway League announced Friday that audience members will have to wear face coverings and show proof they’re fully vaccinated when they enter the theaters.

There’ll be exceptions to the vaccine rule for children under 12 and for people with a medical condition or religious belief that prevents vaccination.

hose individuals will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Vaccinations will also be required for performers, crew members and theater employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

