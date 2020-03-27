LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Johnson’s office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms,
Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country’s response to COVID-19.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus
- Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical shields
- Washington set to deliver $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
- US has most infections as virus tightens grip on the world
- REAL ID deadline pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic