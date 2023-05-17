ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Bristol Community College announced it’s lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate as the spring semester concludes.

Officials said starting May 18, students and employees will not need to provide proof of vaccination as a condition of in-person entry, participation, enrollment, or employment on their four campuses.

Students attending the summer and fall 2023 semesters will also not have a vaccination requirement, though specific groups of students and employees may still be required to get vaccinated for clinical or external placements.

Officials said they’re following along with the decisions of the other community colleges in Massachusetts to lift their mandates.

High-quality PPE and testing kits will still be available on all campuses, and officials will still encourage students and staff to stay up to date with vaccinations.

More information on the updated policy is available on BCC’s website.

