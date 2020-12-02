Both Maxx Fitness locations in RI ordered to close after remaining open during pause

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two local gyms are now facing an order to close for health and safety reasons.

Maxx Fitness Clubzz in Lincoln and Warren say they are staying open and safe, but are in defiance of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s temporary policy.

Gyms were told to shut down during the statewide two-week pause that started Monday.

On Tuesday, a Rhode Island COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force Inspector visited both locations and gave each a citation of $500 for being open during the pause.

Both locations also received an immediate compliance order to shut down.

“It is hereby ordered, that Respondent is to immediately close all indoor operations until such

time as the requirement set forth in Executive Order 20-100, and any successor Executive Order thereto, that gyms and fitness centers cease indoor operations is lifted,” the order read.

Tuesday night, 12 News asked the Lincoln location what lead the gym to decide to stay open and defy the orders.

Staff explained that, as always, they are able to track everyone who goes in and out, and they are also taking everyone’s temperatures as they come in.

Lincoln General Manager Stephen Couture said even though the state came by to talk to them, they still planned to open for business again on Wednesday.