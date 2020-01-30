Boston Symphony cancels Asia tour amid China virus outbreak

In this May 5, 2019 photo, the Handel & Haydn Society performs its rendition of Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral” at Symphony Hall in Boston. When they finished the piece, a youngster in the audience blurted out loudly: “WOW!” The organization has mounted a search for the kid it’s calling the “Wow Child” — not to reprimand, […]

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled its coming tour of Asia amid concerns about the deadly virus in China.

Andris Nelsons, the orchestra’s music director, said Thursday that the decision was made out of concern for the “health and well-being” of its musicians.

The orchestra had been scheduled to go on a four-city tour that included Seoul in South Korea, Taipei in Taiwan and Shanghai and Hong Kong in China from Feb. 6 to 16.

Mark Volpe, the orchestra’s CEO and president, said the orchestra decided to scrap the entire tour after organizers in China canceled the Shanghai performance.