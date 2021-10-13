Boston suspends 800 for failing to comply with vaccine rules

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months — all signs that the summer surge is waning. Not wanting to lose momentum, government leaders and employers are looking at strengthening and expanding vaccine requirements. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BOSTON (AP) — More than 800 people who work for Boston have been suspended without pay for failing to comply with the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate by the deadline.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced in August that the city’s roughly 18,000 employees would be required to either show proof of vaccination by Tuesday or, if they do not want to get a shot, submit to regular testing.

With more than 4% of the city’s workforce now suspended, the city is making plans to deal with potential staffing shortfalls.

Suspended employees can return to work by providing proof of a negative test.