Boston orders masks in indoor public venues starting Aug. 27

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New York State is continuing to review the CDC’s new guidance on mask-use for fully vaccinated people.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s acting mayor says masks will be required for all indoor public places starting Aug. 27 as the city moves to contain rising COVID-19 infections blamed on the highly contagious delta variant.

Kim Janey’s office says in a statement that the mandate will apply to everyone age 2 and older who enters a business, retail shop, club, government office or any other public venue.

Janey said Friday the mask mandate is being imposed ahead of the arrival of more than 50,000 college students from across the nation, and a return to classes for more than 50,000 Boston Public School students.

