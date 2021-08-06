Boston museums bring back indoor mask requirements

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

BOSTON (AP) — Several Boston museums and other attractions are bringing back indoor mask requirements.

The decision is in line with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention in response to a surge in cases caused by the coronavirus delta variant.

The Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and the New England Aquarium are among the institutions that this week announced that starting Saturday they will require all visitors age 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face covering indoors.

Suffolk County, which includes Boston, has a “substantial” COVID-19 transmission rate.