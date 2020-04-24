12 RESPONDS //
Boston aims to test all homeless for coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

A usually busy Summer Street runs past signs for the Boston Hope field hospital at the Convention Center, during the coronavirus pandemic Friday, April 24, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Officials in Boston say they have secured more than 1,000 additional coronavirus tests needed to test the city’s homeless population.

Earlier tests indicated that as many as a third of the homeless people in Massachusetts’ largest city have the virus, with many people not showing symptoms.

State officials announced Thursday an additional 178 coronavirus deaths, pushing the state’s overall total to 2,360. That was the second-highest death tally reported in a single day since the outbreak began.

Nearly 3,100 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the state’s total number of reported cases to more than 46,000.

