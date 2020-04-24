BOSTON (AP) — Officials in Boston say they have secured more than 1,000 additional coronavirus tests needed to test the city’s homeless population.
Earlier tests indicated that as many as a third of the homeless people in Massachusetts’ largest city have the virus, with many people not showing symptoms.
State officials announced Thursday an additional 178 coronavirus deaths, pushing the state’s overall total to 2,360. That was the second-highest death tally reported in a single day since the outbreak began.
Nearly 3,100 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the state’s total number of reported cases to more than 46,000.
Live Streaming Friday: Coronavirus Coverage
11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update | 1 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update | 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update | 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update: Today in Washington
Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app »
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Boston aims to test all homeless for coronavirus
- RI’s high rate of new COVID-19 cases complicates reopening economy May 8
- Newsmakers 4/24/2020: Impact of pandemic on nursing homes
- 13 more dead, 437 new COVID-19 cases in RI; Raimondo briefing at 2:30
- Virtual workout provides virtual support for hospitals