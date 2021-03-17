CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Blue Cross RI ending no-cost coverage for COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Blue Cross RI_347469
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s largest health insurer is scaling back how much it covers when members get the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In an email this week, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island informed members that no-cost treatment for COVID-19 will end on March 31. According to the email, the policy change includes “emergency services, inpatient services, and provider office visits.”

Blue Cross spokesperson Gail Carvelli confirmed the policy shift, yet insisted that the insurer’s overall COVID-19 treatment coverage “remains the same and will not change.”

“What will change as of April 1 is that BCBSRI will no longer waive cost-sharing/copays and will revert to original plan designs,” Carvelli told Target 12 in an email. That means patients could owe money for costs such as deductibles if they contract the virus and fall ill.

“Testing (including an office visit that results in testing) and vaccination continue to be covered without cost-sharing,” Carvelli added.

Blue Cross decided to scale back the generosity of its COVID-19 coverage this month “based on the expanding availability of vaccines,” she said.

Blue Cross has had a change in leadership in recent months. Kim Keck left as the insurer’s president and CEO at the end of 2020 to take the same job at the national Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The not-for-profit company has yet to name Keck’s successor.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

Alexandra Leslie contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community