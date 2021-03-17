Blue Cross RI ending no-cost coverage for COVID-19 treatment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s largest health insurer is scaling back how much it covers when members get the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In an email this week, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island informed members that no-cost treatment for COVID-19 will end on March 31. According to the email, the policy change includes “emergency services, inpatient services, and provider office visits.”

Blue Cross spokesperson Gail Carvelli confirmed the policy shift, yet insisted that the insurer’s overall COVID-19 treatment coverage “remains the same and will not change.”

“What will change as of April 1 is that BCBSRI will no longer waive cost-sharing/copays and will revert to original plan designs,” Carvelli told Target 12 in an email. That means patients could owe money for costs such as deductibles if they contract the virus and fall ill.

“Testing (including an office visit that results in testing) and vaccination continue to be covered without cost-sharing,” Carvelli added.

Blue Cross decided to scale back the generosity of its COVID-19 coverage this month “based on the expanding availability of vaccines,” she said.

Blue Cross has had a change in leadership in recent months. Kim Keck left as the insurer’s president and CEO at the end of 2020 to take the same job at the national Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The not-for-profit company has yet to name Keck’s successor.

Alexandra Leslie contributed to this report.