LIVE: Biden’s COVID-19 team holds briefing amid J&J emergency use request

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House COVID-19 response team will brief the nation on the latest pandemic response efforts, one day after Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The briefing is set to begin at 11 a.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the briefing in the player above.

The drugmaker’s application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its Jan. 29 report, in which it said the vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing infections in its large global trial.

The Food and Drug Administration is asking its independent advisers to publicly debate all the data behind the single-dose shot before it decides whether to green light a third vaccine option in the U.S. The panel will meet Feb. 26.

J&J’s single-shot vaccine could simplify the U.S. immunization campaign, which is currently reliant on two-shot doses, amid concerns of emerging variants.

More than 57 million vaccine doses have been distributed with 35 million doses administered throughout the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The United States has reported more than 26 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 455,000 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

