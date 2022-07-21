WASHINGTON (WPRI) — One day after his trip to Southern New England, President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is experiencing very mild symptoms, according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice.

“He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre wrote.

Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.