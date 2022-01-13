CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Biden sending medical teams to Rhode Island, 5 other states to help hospitals

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The federal government is sending medical teams to six states, including Rhode Island, to help overwhelmed medical facilities.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that military medical teams of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals will be going to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

Medical teams will also go to New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan, and New Mexico.

It’s unclear how many will be coming to Rhode Island but the White House said the first of about 1,000 medical professionals are to be deployed next week to the six states.

These teams will provide relief, triaging patients, helping to decompress overwhelmed emergency departments, and freeing up healthcare providers to continue other lifesaving care.

They will be working alongside healthcare workers on the front lines to give them the support they need.

This is different than the announcement Gov. Dan McKee made on Wednesday where the National Guard was called to help at Butler Hospital. The Guard’s assistance will allow Care New England to open up more beds at Butler for “non-critical” patients and relieve some of the pressure on other hospitals.

The call for assistance comes as 90% of the cases in Rhode Island are estimated to be the omicron variant, which is up from 45% last week, according to Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

Biden is scheduled to formally make this announcement at 10:30 a.m.

