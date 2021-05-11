Biden to meet with Baker, other governors to review vaccination efforts

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be part of a bipartisan group of governors meeting with President Joe Biden Tuesday to talk about their vaccination programs and goals.

Baker and Biden, along with he governors of Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Utah will participate in the virtual event at 1 p.m.

Watch the meeting live using the player above.

The White House is aiming for 70% of Americans to have received at least one dose by July 4. The bipartisan group will speak with Biden regarding that goal.

Massachusetts is just one of three states so far to have partially vaccinated 70% of its population, according to White House coronavirus response adviser Andy Slavitt.

The state is also on track to hit Baker’s target of fully vaccinating more than 4 million people, according to the governor. He tweeted that over the weekend, the state hit an important milestone toward that goal, with more than 4 million people having received at least one dose.