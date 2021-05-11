CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Biden to meet with Baker, other governors to review vaccination efforts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be part of a bipartisan group of governors meeting with President Joe Biden Tuesday to talk about their vaccination programs and goals.

Baker and Biden, along with he governors of Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Utah will participate in the virtual event at 1 p.m.

Watch the meeting live using the player above.

The White House is aiming for 70% of Americans to have received at least one dose by July 4. The bipartisan group will speak with Biden regarding that goal.

Massachusetts is just one of three states so far to have partially vaccinated 70% of its population, according to White House coronavirus response adviser Andy Slavitt.

The state is also on track to hit Baker’s target of fully vaccinating more than 4 million people, according to the governor. He tweeted that over the weekend, the state hit an important milestone toward that goal, with more than 4 million people having received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 5/7/2021: Lt. Governor Sabina Matos

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community