Beauty industry looking forward to Phase 3 of reopening RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Phase 3 of reopening Rhode Island will loosen some restrictions for personal services, including makeup application.

New guidance allows clients to remove their masks for some services including makeup and facials. The workers providing those services are required to wear an N95 mask and eye protection.

Ali Lomazzo Beauty is a hair and makeup business in East Providence. They specialize in events, like weddings.

They received the guidance for Phase 3 Sunday morning.

“Its a really exciting morning, waking up to the new guidelines being able to email all of our July brides,” Lomazzo said.

Governor Gina Raimondo has said restrictions on social gathers will begin to loosen in Phase 3, paving the way for weddings later this summer and fall.

For Lomazzo, this is good news as a large portion of her business is working with brides. Since announcing Sunday she can start taking clients again, Lomazzo said 20 brides have already reached out to book.

“When you get married the one thing for a bride is you want to look good and feel good,” Lomazzo said. “So I think they trust us as a brand and as a company that they know we are going to do all we can to keep them safe.”

Lomazzo acknowledged working in close contact with a client while wearing a mask or face shield will be difficult.

“This year, to be honest, is going to be a challenge but we love what we do and we are going to make it work,” she said.

The governor will be making an announcement about when Phase 3 will begin on Monday.