BCC giving away $20K in scholarships, free classes for getting vaccinated

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A local college is participating in the White House’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, and offering those who get vaccinated a chance to win some big ticket prizes.

The White House’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge supports President Joe Biden’s goal of administering at least one vaccine shot to at least 70% of adult Americans, and to get to 160 million Americans being fully vaccinated by July 4.

On Tuesday, Bristol Community College (BCC) will hold a vaccine clinic for anyone 12 and older, though the college says its focusing on children or young adults considering enrolling, or those already in the college community.

The college says those receiving the vaccine will be eligible to enter for a chance to win $20,000 in scholarships and free classes of their choosing at BCC.

The clinic is “family-centered,” the college says, and there will be other incentives for people getting vaccinated, like a $25 gift card to Stop & Shop, a laptop and other bigger gift cards.

The college says there will be free food, plus FUN 107 will be providing music from 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday’s clinic is taking place from 2-6 p.m. on the Fall River campus at 777 Elsbree St. in the Commonwealth College Center (G building).

No appointments are necessary, but the college says preregistration is encouraged. Photo ID and proof of insurance are encouraged but not required.

The college says individuals receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic will be promised a scheduled second dose.