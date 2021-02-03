BBB: Don’t share your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As more and more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, some have decided to showcase that by posting their vaccination cards on social media.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging people not to do that, saying the information on the card can make you vulnerable to identity theft.

“We’re not trying damper the excitement. We’re just saying be cautious when sharing information like this,” the BBB’s Paula Fleming told 12 News.

The card shows your full name, birth date, and where you received the vaccine. If your privacy settings on social media aren’t set high enough, the BBB says you could be giving away valuable information that anyone can use.

In Great Britain, scammers were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok, the BBB warned.

If you want to post about getting vaccinated, the BBB says there are safer ways to do so, such as sharing a photo of your vaccine sticker or setting a frame around your profile picture.

“If you’re physically taking a picture, you can black it out prior to posting it,” Fleming added.

The BBB also suggests reviewing your security settings on all social media platforms so you know what you’re sharing and with whom.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 76,000 people in Rhode Island had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 28,000 were fully immunized, having gotten both shots.