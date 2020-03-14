Barrington school member tests positive for coronavirus

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — School officials in Barrington have been notified by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) that a school support staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to parents on Saturday.

The school officials said that the staff member had limited exposure to students and staff, and RIDOH will be notifying affected families and staff as soon as possible.

The district did not go into detail about which school the support staff is associated with, but said that they are working diligently with state health officials for more information and guidance.

Barrington schools are already closed for the next week after Governor Gina Raimondo ordered all Rhode Island school districts to move up April vacation in an effort to help decrease the spread of coronavirus.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

