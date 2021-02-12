Bar seating to reopen in Rhode Island on Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the moment the Rhode Island restaurant industry has been waiting for: bar seating can now reopen.

During Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, the state announced that bar areas are allowed to be open with some restrictions in place.

Parties seated at the bar are limited to four people from two households or less

Parties have 6 feet of space between them, or 3 feet with a plexiglass barrier

A party’s stay in the bar area is limited to 90 minutes or less

Bar areas close by 11 p.m.

Bar areas at restaurants and pubs have been closed since the state went into a three-week pause in late November.

Aside from bar seating, restaurants are still at 50% indoor capacity with eight people, or two households, allowed at the tables.

Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor pointed out that Rhode Island is also doing this before surrounding states.

“Massachusetts has not reopened bars,” he said. “We’re grateful again that Rhode Island is at the leading edge of introducing rules that make sense.”

Pryor also issued a reminder that bars must operate similar to restaurants, in that there should be seated service only, with no standing service or congregating around the bar area.