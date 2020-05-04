Baker seeing hopeful COVID-19 trends; church faces $300 fine

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts is seeing hopeful data about efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

He points in part to a general decline in new hospitalizations for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Total COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts topped 4,000 on Sunday.

In other developments, the pastor of Adams Square Baptist Church in Worcester faces a $300 fine for allegedly ignoring the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people during the pandemic.

Police on Sunday counted more than 40 people there. The pastor says they have a legal right to worship, and everyone was required to wear masks and gloves.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines