Baker: No update to state face-covering guidance

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says there are no plans to change the state’s mask-wearing guidance even as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues its spread and schools prepare to reopen at the end of the month.

The Republican on Monday said the state’s vaccination rate is high and hospitalizations are relatively low.

He says the state plans to run hundreds of vaccination clinics before the start of school to boost the number of inoculated children between 12 and 19.

The state also has a plan to protect younger children not eligible yet to get vaccinated.

