Baker: Massachusetts working to improve vaccine website

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is working to improve its vaccine finder website by creating a “digital waiting room.”

If there is high traffic on the website, those trying to make a vaccine appointment will be placed in the waiting room area. The change is meant to keep the site running.

Also Wednesday, Massachusetts’ sixth mass coronavirus vaccination site opened at the former Circuit City facility in Dartmouth.

The site is expected to start by administering about 500 shots per day before increasing to about 2,000 daily doses within several weeks.

It joins mass vaccination sites already up and running in Boston, Foxborough, Danvers, Natick and Springfield.