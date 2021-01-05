Baker: Maintain safety measures as vaccine rollout continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Roughly 287,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been shipped to providers in Massachusetts by the start of the week, of which more than 116,000 have been administered so far, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

However, due to a lag in reporting, Baker believes the number of people who have been vaccinated is “probably higher.”

“That reporting lag is one of the reasons why we issue a weekly report as opposed to a daily report, with respect to the actual administration of COVID vaccine here in Massachusetts,” he added.

According to Baker, 74 of the state’s 76 hospitals have vaccinated more than 70,000 frontline health care workers.

Baker made the announcement at Baystate Medical Center, where Baystate Health President and CEO said around 6,100 employees have received the first dose, and some are set to get the second dose this week.

In the meantime, CVS Health and Walgreens have started to immunize staff and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Vaccines were administered at about 50 sites last week, Baker said, while at least 130 more sites are scheduled for this week.

Starting next Monday, police officers, firefighters and EMTs statewide will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Baker said there will be three options for the state’s 45,000 first responders to get shots:

Qualifying departments may request vaccines to be administered on-site. Departments that would like to vaccinate their own staff must follow the guidance for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Program and have the capacity to vaccinate 200 individuals. First responders can schedule an appointment at one of about 60 first responder vaccination sites. View a list of locations here. The Command Center and Mass. Department of Public Health (MDPH) are working to set up mass vaccination sites for first responders which will be launched in the coming weeks.

As the vaccine distribution continues, Baker urged people to stay vigilant so the state can turn the corner in terms of the pandemic.

“It’s really important that you not engage in the informal types of activities and gatherings that we’re all so familiar with, at least until we get through the rest of the rollout on this vaccine,” he said.

On Monday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported 4,358 new cases and a seven-day positivity rate average of 8.5%.

There are currently 2,339 COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts hospitals, with 432 in intensive care and 258 on ventilators.

The state also reported 60 additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,401 since the start of the pandemic.

Baker said the state is still waiting to see the full impacts of Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but noted there has already been an uptick in hospital admissions.