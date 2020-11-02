CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Baker issues 10 pm curfew, reduces social gathering limit amid COVID-19 case spike

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — Since Labor Day, coronavirus cases in Massachusetts are up 278% while hospitalizations have risen by 145%, according to public health data.

As a result, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced new restrictions that go into effect on Friday, Nov. 6.

Baker said he revised his Stay At Home Advisory which now instructs residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the exception of going to work, running critical errands or taking a walk.

Read the revised Stay At Home order »

Baker also issued a new executive order requiring certain businesses and activities to be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. coincide with the Stay At Home Advisory:

  • Restaurants (in-person dining must cease at 9:30 p.m., though takeout and delivery may continue for food and non-alcoholic beverages)
  • Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must cease alcohol sales at 9:30 p.m. (but may continue to sell other products)
  • Adult-use marijuana sales must cease at 9:30 p.m. (not including medical marijuana)
  • Indoor and outdoor events
  • Theaters/movie theaters (including drive-ins) and performance venues (indoor and outdoor)
  • Youth and adult sports
  • Golf facilities
  • Recreational boating and boating businesses
  • Outdoor recreational experiences
  • Casinos and horse tracks/simulcast facilities
  • Driving and flight schools
  • Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, nature centers
  • Close-contact personal services (such as hair and nail salons)
  • Gyms, fitness centers and health clubs
  • Indoor and outdoor pools
  • Museums/cultural and historical facilities/guided tours

Read the full executive order »

In addition, Baker signed an updated order saying that people must wear face coverings in all public places, even when able to maintain six feet of distance from others.

He also reduced the size of gatherings at private residences to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Violations may result in fines of $500 per person above the limit.

The limit on gatherings in public spaces and event venues remains the same.

Under the order, all gatherings must end by 9:30 p.m.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour