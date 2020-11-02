Baker issues 10 pm curfew, reduces social gathering limit amid COVID-19 case spike

BOSTON (WPRI) — Since Labor Day, coronavirus cases in Massachusetts are up 278% while hospitalizations have risen by 145%, according to public health data.

As a result, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced new restrictions that go into effect on Friday, Nov. 6.

Baker said he revised his Stay At Home Advisory which now instructs residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the exception of going to work, running critical errands or taking a walk.

Baker also issued a new executive order requiring certain businesses and activities to be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. coincide with the Stay At Home Advisory:

Restaurants (in-person dining must cease at 9:30 p.m., though takeout and delivery may continue for food and non-alcoholic beverages)

Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must cease alcohol sales at 9:30 p.m. (but may continue to sell other products)

Adult-use marijuana sales must cease at 9:30 p.m. (not including medical marijuana)

Indoor and outdoor events

Theaters/movie theaters (including drive-ins) and performance venues (indoor and outdoor)

Youth and adult sports

Golf facilities

Recreational boating and boating businesses

Outdoor recreational experiences

Casinos and horse tracks/simulcast facilities

Driving and flight schools

Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, nature centers

Close-contact personal services (such as hair and nail salons)

Gyms, fitness centers and health clubs

Indoor and outdoor pools

Museums/cultural and historical facilities/guided tours

In addition, Baker signed an updated order saying that people must wear face coverings in all public places, even when able to maintain six feet of distance from others.

He also reduced the size of gatherings at private residences to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Violations may result in fines of $500 per person above the limit.

The limit on gatherings in public spaces and event venues remains the same.

Under the order, all gatherings must end by 9:30 p.m.

