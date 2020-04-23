Baker, hospital leaders: Don’t delay medical care out of fear of COVID-19

BOSTON (WPRI) — While the health care system in Massachusetts has put a lot of focus lately on the detection and treatment of COVID-19, its leaders are raising concerns that residents are neglecting critical care out of fear they’ll be exposed to the virus.

For his daily briefing on Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker invited officials from Tufts Medical Center, Partners Healthcare and BayState Health who all stressed the importance of receiving care in a timely fashion and assured that hospitals are safe.

“Our priority is patient safety,” BayState Medical Center President Nancy Shendell-Falik said. “It always has been and it always will be. Safety of our patients comes first.”

Hospitals across the state are reporting a significant reduction in the number of patients seeking care for heart problems, strokes and other serious ailments, according to Baker.

“We know these medical conditions didn’t stop when COVID-19 picked up,” he noted. “Our hospitals and our health care providers have made accommodations for COVID-19 to ensure that they can also care for the other health care problems that they come across every day, and do it safely.”

If left unchecked, these conditions can cause serious problems and lead to potentially life-altering consequences, they warned.

“We’ve seen children coming to the hospital after having several days of abdominal pain and coming with a ruptured appendix,” Tufts Medical Center CEO Michael Apkon said. “We’ve seen patients with symptoms of stroke that are staying at home long beyond the point at which medications that would markedly improve their outcome could safely be delivered. We’ve seen patients with kidney disease that are staying at home, coming to the hospital too sick to be cared for and survive.”

Apkon said Tufts has seen about half of the activity they normally see in the emergency room, including a 60% reduction in patients coming in for stroke.

“This is, in part, explained by the fact that people aren’t on the roads, they’re not exerting themselves the way they normally do,” he said. “But we also know that part of it is because people are afraid to come to a hospital.”

BEFAST: Know the signs of a stroke »

Baker said there are roughly 18,000 hospital beds available in Massachusetts and more than half of those are open for patients needing all types of treatment. As of Thursday evening, the state has 46,000 COVID-19 cases but just 8% of those are currently hospitalized, according to the Mass. Department of Public Health.

The DPH reported an additional 178 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, along with 3,079 new cases.

Breakdown of current COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

Partners HealthCare Chief Clinical Officer Greg Meyer, MD, MSc, posited that people might also be avoiding hospitals and other medical facilities because they think they’re all tied up in dealing with the pandemic, but he said that’s not the case.

“Let me assure you: Massachusetts hospitals are open for business,” Meyer said. “We have the beds, we have the physicians, we have the nurses, we have the specialists, we have the resources to treat you.”

According to Meyer, the ER at Newton-Wellesley Hospital treated roughly 5,400 patients in January, but in the last 31 days that number dropped to around 2,800 — nearly half of which were COVID-19-related.

He also said the Mass General Brigham system has seen a 37% reduction in patients coming in for heart attacks, along with a 14% reduction in appendicitis patients.

Baker urged residents to call their primary care providers to discuss their health needs or call 911 or go to the hospital in the event of an emergency.

“We don’t want people getting sicker or exacerbating an illness or an injury,” he said. “It’s important that people are cared for when they’re sick, whether that’s for COVID-19 or for something else.”

And it’s not just adults neglecting to get care for themselves. Shendell-Falik said BayState’s pediatric emergency department typically sees around 120 kids a day, but with the arrival of COVID-19, that’s dropped to 25-30.

“Chronic care and chronic diseases do not wait for this pandemic to subside,” she added. “We have seen children that have diabetes who have fever and fatigue that last for days whose families are absolutely frightened to seek necessary care, and we have unfortunately seen some with consequences that cannot be reversed.”

Baker also reminded residents that telehealth services are available and should be fully covered by health insurance. The state also partnered with Buoy Health to provide a COVID-19 symptom checker.

In an effort to reach more residents who may be delaying treatment, Boston-area hospitals worked together on a series of PSAs which Baker said will begin to air on local channels starting on Thursday.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

