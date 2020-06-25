Baker expected to release guidelines on safe return to school

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

BOSTON (WPRI) — Summer vacation feels a bit different this year for students, parents, and teachers. It’s overshadowed by the uncertainty of the fall, as they know nothing yet of what their learning and teaching experience will look like.

Nobody truly does know what’s going to happen and it depends on the prevalence of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to release the state’s guidelines on how schools can reopen to in-person learning on Thursday, according to a recent article by the Boston Globe previewing what we can expect to hear from him.

In that article, the Globe says students should be expected to eat their breakfasts and lunches in a classroom rather than in a cafeteria. Adults would be required to wear masks. Parents would have to provide masks for their children, should students be required to wear them during the day. Schools would provide extras in case someone forgets a mask at home.

Desks would have to be forward-facing, instead of in groups or horseshoe shape, and they’d have to be at least 6 feet apart if possible.

According to the preview by the Boston Globe, schools would not be taking daily temperatures at the door. Instead, parents would have to do that before the student leaves for school in the morning. The CDC has recommended that anyone with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home.

Further, there will reportedly not be a cap across the board on how many students can be in each classroom. That will be up to each district, based on the physical size of each building’s classrooms. Social distance guidelines will be enforced.

A difficult aspect of in-school education to fund and safely schedule is busing, which is not going to be outlined in the guidelines, according to the Globe.

Baker is expected to speak at noon and will be joined by Secretary of Education James Peyser and Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley