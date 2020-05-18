Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Baker expected to lay out specifics about reopening Massachusetts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Some industries and houses of worship may open as soon as Monday in Massachusetts, the same day the state’s stay at home advisory is set to be lifted.

According to an email obtained by The Boston Globe, the Massachusetts Municipal Association, an advocacy organization representing cities and towns, says the Baker administration asked the group to provide the information ahead of Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement.

Manufacturing and construction work, plus houses of worship could resume operations as early as Monday, and according to the email, more industries could go back online by May 25.

Baker is expected to announce by then offices can be open at 25% capacity and hospitals could resume elective procedures. Unlike Rhode Island, close contact businesses like barbershops, hair salons could reopen, but restaurants still would not reopen for traditional dining.

Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Plymouth & Bristol is the state’s longest serving senator. He says one of his main concerns he wants the governor to address comes from small business owners — guidance on how their business can safely reopen, and what phase they will be allowed to reopen in.

“So we’ll find that out. He hasn’t told us in the legislature either right now, so I’m as anxious as the next person to find out what the details are. I hope whatever they are, they’re following the science,” Pacheco said.

The Globe reports the email noted plans around the reopening were still being finalized over the weekend.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • TBD – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com