Baker expected to lay out specifics about reopening Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Some industries and houses of worship may open as soon as Monday in Massachusetts, the same day the state’s stay at home advisory is set to be lifted.

According to an email obtained by The Boston Globe, the Massachusetts Municipal Association, an advocacy organization representing cities and towns, says the Baker administration asked the group to provide the information ahead of Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement.

Manufacturing and construction work, plus houses of worship could resume operations as early as Monday, and according to the email, more industries could go back online by May 25.

Baker is expected to announce by then offices can be open at 25% capacity and hospitals could resume elective procedures. Unlike Rhode Island, close contact businesses like barbershops, hair salons could reopen, but restaurants still would not reopen for traditional dining.

Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Plymouth & Bristol is the state’s longest serving senator. He says one of his main concerns he wants the governor to address comes from small business owners — guidance on how their business can safely reopen, and what phase they will be allowed to reopen in.

“So we’ll find that out. He hasn’t told us in the legislature either right now, so I’m as anxious as the next person to find out what the details are. I hope whatever they are, they’re following the science,” Pacheco said.

The Globe reports the email noted plans around the reopening were still being finalized over the weekend.

