CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Baker discusses path ahead for vaccinating Mass. residents

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

BOSTON (WPRI) — In his virtual State of the Commonwealth Tuesday evening, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said vaccinating four million adults in the Bay State “won’t be easy,” but it remains his goal to get it done as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Like many other states, Baker acknowledged Massachusetts can only move as fast as the federal government delivers the vaccine.

Baker said by the end of this week, there are will be 103 vaccination sites open to the public with the ability to administer about 240,000 doses every week.

By mid-February, Baker said there will be an additional 62 sites, including seven mass vaccination sites, meaning the state will have the capacity to administer about 305,000 doses a week.

“The end is in sight, but for the next few months, we must continue to stay vigilant and take the steps that we all know to stop the spread,” Baker said. “But know we will beat this virus and life will begin to return to normal.”

Massachusetts residents ages 75 and older are eligible for the vaccine beginning on Feb. 1 as the first priority group in Phase 2.

The state says appointments for those 75 and older for next Monday can now be made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community