Baker discusses path ahead for vaccinating Mass. residents

BOSTON (WPRI) — In his virtual State of the Commonwealth Tuesday evening, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said vaccinating four million adults in the Bay State “won’t be easy,” but it remains his goal to get it done as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Like many other states, Baker acknowledged Massachusetts can only move as fast as the federal government delivers the vaccine.

Baker said by the end of this week, there are will be 103 vaccination sites open to the public with the ability to administer about 240,000 doses every week.

By mid-February, Baker said there will be an additional 62 sites, including seven mass vaccination sites, meaning the state will have the capacity to administer about 305,000 doses a week.

“The end is in sight, but for the next few months, we must continue to stay vigilant and take the steps that we all know to stop the spread,” Baker said. “But know we will beat this virus and life will begin to return to normal.”

Massachusetts residents ages 75 and older are eligible for the vaccine beginning on Feb. 1 as the first priority group in Phase 2.

The state says appointments for those 75 and older for next Monday can now be made.