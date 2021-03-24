Baker defends vaccine rollout, says state applied for FEMA sponsored mass vaccination site

BOSTON (WPRI) — While defending his administration’s vaccine rollout in a virtual oversight committee hearing Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has requested federal support to launch another mass vaccination site.

Baker said the Biden administration is continuing to push for mass vaccination sites and has strongly recommended states run such sites.

“In fact, we’re working closely with the federal administration and with the support and advocacy of our congressional delegation have applied for a FEMA sponsored mass vaccination site here in Massachusetts,” Baker said Tuesday.

Baker said the state should be proud the White House’s Senior Advisor on COVID-19 Response recently recognized Massachusetts as being “one of a handful” of states to get 25% of residents at least one dose.

According to the latest national statistics, the state now has now given 29% of residents at least one dose, just narrowly behind Connecticut and Rhode Island.

In the virtual hearing Tuesday, Baker continued to cite big demand coupled with a limited supply from the federal government for why it’s still hard for some to get a vaccine.

“We’re very much still in a period of constrained supply, which means we’re still in Phase 1 according to the CDC’s playbook,” Baker said.

Phase 1 asks states to plan for a “potentially limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses available,” with guidance noting “early vaccination should focus on vaccination provider sites that can reach critical populations with as much throughput as possible.”

Baker also said “for as much attention as they get,” the state’s mass vaccination sites have only administered about 15% of the state’s vaccines so far.

The governor says hospitals (33%), followed by retail pharmacies (21%), are doing the most vaccinating. There are about 200 different kinds of sites administering vaccines across the state, with 85 being CVS retail pharmacies.

Regional collaboratives and local health departments are administering about 11% of vaccines, according to Baker, with community health centers accounting for 6% of vaccines administered.