Baker cautious on reopening, files $1B supplemental budget to cover COVID-19 expenses

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker said he’ll have more to say next Monday about lifting the state’s stay-at-home advisory that has been in place since March 23.

The Republican also said at a press conference Tuesday that he would have more specific information about which businesses would be allowed to open when — and under what safety protocols.

Baker outlines phased approach to reopening Mass. economy »

The first businesses to open will be those with little face to face contact with customers, Baker said. All businesses will have to adhere to basic safety measures including the use of facial coverings, maintaining social distancing and providing hand sanitizing stations.

The administration will also release industry-specific safety measures.

“I get the fact that everyone would like everything to be open sooner,” Baker said. “The downside to that, and it’s an important downside, is you want to do this in a way where you can sustain the opening when you go forward.”

Baker also filed a $1 billion supplemental budget with lawmakers Tuesday to cover COVID-19-related expenses from the purchase of personal protective equipment to the costs of building field hospitals.

Those costs should be reimbursed by the federal government, Baker said.

___

Pandemic: Minority Communities

The coronavirus pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on minority and low-income communities, according Attorney General Maura Healey, who is calling on the state to address what she described as the longstanding environmental injustices that exist in those areas.

Healey pointed to a Boston University School of Public Health analysis of data compiled by her office that she said shows communities with the highest percentage of black, brown, and immigrant residents – including Chelsea, Everett, Brockton, Lawrence and Lynn – are COVID-19 hotspots.

Healey said those higher rates of infections are linked in part to historic environmental challenges in low income and minority communities, from higher exposure to air pollution to crowded housing and a greater reliance on public transportation.

“These things all go together,” Healey said during a virtual event Tuesday.

She said the state and federal lawmakers need to take a range of actions from investing in clean energy jobs to halting the rollback of federal environmental protections

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo said the House has a strong record of supporting renewable energy, energy efficiency, and enforceable greenhouse gas emission reduction limits,

___

Memorial Day Flag Garden

A Memorial Day weekend flag garden on Boston Common to honor the 37,000 military members from Massachusetts who have died in the service of the country dating to the Revolutionary War has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say.

“After much discussion and reflection on public health guidance for gatherings at this time, we have decided to cancel the large volunteer flag garden project, as we believe that is the safest course of action right now,” the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund said in a statement.

The organization is asking residents to either place a flag in their window or on their front lawns, then post pictures and videos on social media with the hashtag #HeroesFlagGarden.

___

Hospital Finances

The finances of Massachusetts hospitals are taking a hit during the pandemic.

The state’s hospitals are currently losing $1.4 billion in revenue each month and are projected to lose $5 billion in revenue through July, according to the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, The Boston Globe reported.

The downturn is being caused by the cancellation of elective and non-critical surgeries and a drop in non-coronavirus visits.

“The financial impact of COVID-19 is unlike anything that we’ve ever seen,” said Dr. Kevin Tabb, chief executive of Beth Israel Lahey Health, the state’s second-largest hospital network.

He and other hospital leaders said their revenue and patient numbers have fallen to less than half of what they were before the pandemic.

Even though Massachusetts hospitals have received about $1 billion from the federal CARES Act, it won’t cover all the losses, industry leaders said.

___

Meals for Hospital Workers

Boston-based drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Tuesday that it will cover the cost of 10,000 meals this week for health care workers battling the pandemic at two hospitals.

The donation, through the company’s Vertex Foundation, is part of a $5 million commitment supporting organizations providing COVID-19 emergency relief and assistance.

The meals purchased from local restaurants will feed physicians, nurses, janitorial staff, security and others at Brigham and Women’s and Massachusetts General hospitals.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines