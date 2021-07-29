Baker to announce 1st winners of Mass. ‘VaxMillions’ giveaway at 11 am

BOSTON (WPRI) — One vaccinated Massachusetts resident is about to be $1 million richer thanks to the ‘Massachusetts VaxMillions’ giveaway.

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to announce the names at 11 a.m. after holding its first drawing on Monday.

12 News plans to stream the event live right here and in the WPRI 12 news app.

One adult will win the $1 million prize, and a second winner between 12 and 17 years old will also win a scholarship grant.

Eligible residents ages 18 and older who are vaccinated can enter to win one of five $1 million cash prizes, while residents between the ages of 12 and 17 have the chance to win one of five $300,000 college scholarships.

In order to be eligible, you must receive your second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson on or before the day you register to enter.

There are still four more chances to win with drawings being held every Monday through Aug. 23.

Drawing 2:

Entry deadline: July 29

Drawing date: Aug. 2

Announcement date: Aug. 5

Drawing 3:

Entry deadline: Aug. 5

Drawing date: Aug. 9

Announcement date: Aug. 12

Drawing 4:

Entry deadline: Aug. 12

Drawing date: Aug. 16

Announcement date: Aug. 19

Drawing 5:

Entry deadline: Aug. 19

Drawing date: Aug. 23

Announcement date: Aug. 26

The state verifies an entrant’s vaccination status by accessing their Massachusetts Immunization Information System vaccination record. Entrants consent to this when they register.

Winners will be selected randomly by the Massachusetts State Lottery, which uses a random number generator that assigns a number to each of the individual entrants.

The Lottery will select one potential winner per prize, plus a group of alternates in the event the potential winner is determined to be ineligible.