Baker activates Mass. National Guard to aid coronavirus response

BOSTON (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard on Thursday to help with the state’s coronavirus response.

According to Baker’s office, the order authorizes the activation of up to 2,000 National Guard members who will be tasked with “supporting requests from state agencies for equipment, logistics, warehousing, and related duties.”

Baker’s office said cities and towns can request aid through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

“Activating the National Guard will help support our administration’s efforts to keep residents safe and secure during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Baker said in a statement. “The expertise of the Massachusetts National Guard will benefit our communities with logistical support and other assistance as we continue to respond to this crisis.”

As of Thursday evening, Massachusetts had 328 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,100 people under quarantine.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines